Brian Baumgartner, aka Kevin Malone, coming to Maplewood Mall

Whether Baumgartner brings a pot of Kevin's Famous Chili is to be determined.

ST PAUL, Minn. — No, it's not Ashton Kutcher coming to Minnesota. It's Kevin Malone.

Well, really it's Brian Baumgartner.

Baumgartner, who played Kevin the Dunder Mifflin accountant on nine seasons of the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom "The Office," is headed to the Maplewood Mall on Saturday, May 6 for a meet-and-greet and to sign copies of his chili cookbook, "Seriously Good Chili Cookbook."

Chili, as fans know, was what Kevin Malone did best. So it's fitting that Baumgartner has compiled a cookbook of 177 of what he considers to be the best chili recipes from around the world.

Baumgartner will sign books at Barnes & Noble from noon until 2 p.m. and then hang around to meet fans until 4 p.m. Collectors of The Office memorabilia will want to get there early – 50 limited edition "I met Kevin Malone" mugs are up for grabs.

And because there's always a Minnesota connection, turns out Baumgartner's trip to St. Paul is a bit of a homecoming.

Clad in a Green Bay Packers polo – purple and gold might've been a better choice – the actor said in an Instagram video, "For the late 90s I was based in the Twin Cities, and I am so excited to come back and see many old friends." He also put in a request for warm weather, so hopefully the high 60s is good enough.

We'll leave it at that. Because as Kevin would say, "Why waste time, say lot word when few word do trick?"

