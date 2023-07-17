Minnesota DNR to offer 'track chairs' at 13 state parks starting Aug. 1

The chairs are free but a state park vehicle permit is required for any vehicle going into a park.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After introducing "track chairs" at five state parks last summer, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced they're going to start offering the all-terrain wheelchairs at more parks across the state.

Starting Aug. 1, track chairs will be available at 13 state parks across Minnesota. The DNR says the chairs are for use on trails that are not suitable for traditional wheelchairs, allowing visitors to explore areas of the parks they may not have previously had access to.

Here's a list of the parks that are offering the chairs:

Officials are encouraging people to call and reserve the chairs ahead of time to ensure they're available. The chairs are free but a state park vehicle permit is required for any vehicle going into a park. There are discounted vehicle permits for anyone with a vehicle hang tag for a disability.

Track chair trails maps for Crow Wing State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park and Maplewood State Park are also available, and McCarthy Beach State Park is continuing to offer adaptive beach chairs.

