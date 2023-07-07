Boat launch on Bde Maka Ska reopens; pavilion construction ongoing

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board said with the launch's reopening, boaters will have access to the lake through the rest of summer during regular hours.

MINNEAPOLIS — Boaters can once again take to Lake Bde Maka Ska, as the boat launch opened early Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board said with the launch's reopening, boaters will have access to the lake throughout the rest of the season during regular business hours.

The launch has been closed since May while crews work to finish the final phase of construction on its pavilion, which was destroyed by a fire in 2019. When all is said and done, the construction project is projected to total $8 million.

The new pavilion will include a large hall for vendors, new seating, fire pits, and a space for performances. The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board said it hopes it will become a gathering space for locals and visitors who want to experience everything the lake offers.

Previously, the board said the plan was for the pavilion to open sometime mid-summer — and we're a week into July.

So if they stay on track, it could be soon.

