Crash on I-94 westbound slows Thursday morning commute

LAKELAND, Minn. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 westbound Thursday morning is still creating traffic headaches for commuters hours later.
I-94 west is reduced to one lane between Exit 258: Saint Croix Trail North in Lakeland and Exit 253: Manning Avenue in Woodbury after a semi and tractor rolled over around 5:30 a.m.
Minnesota State Patrol told KARE 11 that one person was in the semi at the time of the crash. They're being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to 511mn.org, the highway could remain closed to just one lane of traffic until around 10 a.m.
Westbound traffic is currently moving through a temporary bypass near the crash site.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.