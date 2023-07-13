Crash on I-94 westbound slows Thursday morning commute

The highway is reduced to one lane between Exit 258 and Exit 253 after a semi and tractor rolled over around 5:30 a.m.

LAKELAND, Minn. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 westbound Thursday morning is still creating traffic headaches for commuters hours later.

I-94 west is reduced to one lane between Exit 258: Saint Croix Trail North in Lakeland and Exit 253: Manning Avenue in Woodbury after a semi and tractor rolled over around 5:30 a.m.

Minnesota State Patrol told KARE 11 that one person was in the semi at the time of the crash. They're being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to 511mn.org, the highway could remain closed to just one lane of traffic until around 10 a.m.

Westbound traffic is currently moving through a temporary bypass near the crash site.

WB94 is closed at Hwy 95 in Lakeland due to a huge crash just ahead that is blocking all lanes. Traffic is jamming in Hudson. pic.twitter.com/OxxWJdpUp0 — Mpls/St Paul Traffic (@MSP_Traffic) July 13, 2023

