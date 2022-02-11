Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime

"We are tired of the wars that are on the airwaves, we haven't seen a lot of people that are running for office come and talk to us," said Bishop Smith. "This community is bleeding, the nation is bleeding, there's a lot of crime, violence, carjackings, we need to work together as a community, so if you are running for AG, our community is saying come and have a sit-down with us and let's discuss how we can fix what's broken," he said.



Charmaine: "What do you want to say to those political leaders and others who may be watching about giving you and other pastors a seat at the table?"



"A lot of times I try to eliminate labels, and it's easy to say, oh he's a Democrat so he's saying those things. I'm not a Democrat and I'm not a Republican. All we are asking for is to be able to have our voices heard as leaders in the community," said Bishop Smith.



A sentiment echoed from others in the pulpit.



"We got to come together with the help of this state, the community that is suffering the most is sending a cry out," said Moss.



"We are tired of doing funerals and we're tired that day after day the kids are getting younger and younger," said Bishop Smith. "I have a father whose kid was killed. He doesn't even drive to that part of the street anymore. He doesn't want anything associated, he's on lockdown. Everytime you hear about a murder, there's a lot more behind the scenes."



Charmaine: "Because Election Day is coming up, what do you want to say to people about how important it is to vote this year?"



"Your vote matters," said Bishop Smith. "Don't feel like other people are going to vote and everything is going to be OK, we need you to wake up and walk to the polls if you have to, get on the bus if you have to, drive to the polls if you have to, your vote matters than any other time in your lives."