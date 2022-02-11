Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime

MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime.
Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities - along with community activist Spike Moss - are making a passionate plea.
"Step to us so we can be tough on crime together," said Moss.
KARE 11's Charmaine Nero sat down with Bishop Harding Smith with Minnesota Acts Now.
Charmaine: "Why did you guys get together to speak in there?"
"We are tired of the wars that are on the airwaves, we haven't seen a lot of people that are running for office come and talk to us," said Bishop Smith. "This community is bleeding, the nation is bleeding, there's a lot of crime, violence, carjackings, we need to work together as a community, so if you are running for AG, our community is saying come and have a sit-down with us and let's discuss how we can fix what's broken," he said.
Charmaine: "What do you want to say to those political leaders and others who may be watching about giving you and other pastors a seat at the table?"
"A lot of times I try to eliminate labels, and it's easy to say, oh he's a Democrat so he's saying those things. I'm not a Democrat and I'm not a Republican. All we are asking for is to be able to have our voices heard as leaders in the community," said Bishop Smith.
A sentiment echoed from others in the pulpit.
"We got to come together with the help of this state, the community that is suffering the most is sending a cry out," said Moss.
"We are tired of doing funerals and we're tired that day after day the kids are getting younger and younger," said Bishop Smith. "I have a father whose kid was killed. He doesn't even drive to that part of the street anymore. He doesn't want anything associated, he's on lockdown. Everytime you hear about a murder, there's a lot more behind the scenes."
Charmaine: "Because Election Day is coming up, what do you want to say to people about how important it is to vote this year?"
"Your vote matters," said Bishop Smith. "Don't feel like other people are going to vote and everything is going to be OK, we need you to wake up and walk to the polls if you have to, get on the bus if you have to, drive to the polls if you have to, your vote matters than any other time in your lives."
The pastors said both Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have met with them to speak about these issues, but are asking both Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen and Republican Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz to meet with them.
A spokesperson for Dr. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk issued a statement in response:
"Dr. Jensen and Matt Birk have continuously met with local leaders across Minnesota, including in North Minneapolis, regarding the issues impacting their communities, particularly the increasing crime epidemic. Dr. Jensen and Matt Birk, who are endorsed by the largest police organization in our state, welcome any conversation with Minnesotans about reducing violent crime and how we can best improve our communities to heal Minnesota."
KARE 11 reached out to Republican AG candidate, Jim Schultz, but we haven't heard back yet.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: