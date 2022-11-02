U of M to increase police presence next two weekends

University of Minnesota officials say they're partnering with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) in launching Operation Gopher Guardian.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Oct. 27, 2022.

For the next two weekends, the University of Minnesota will increase its police presence in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

U of M officials say they are partnering with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) in launching Operation Gopher Guardian.

The safety initiative will add up to 10 additional officers from University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) and MPD.

The police officers will patrol the next two weekends (Nov. 4-5 and 11-12), on both Friday and Saturday evenings into the early morning.

Last weekend, U of M officials sent out an emergency notification that warned students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood.

According to a U of M email sent to students, faculty and staff, "Operation Gopher Guardian will consist of overtime MPD officers, paid for by the University, and increased overtime from UMPD officers in addition to the normal force of officers on duty on campus on any Friday or Saturday evening."

U of M officials added that this "short-term initiative" will target specific areas near campus with the beefed-up security.

The email also provided links to learn more safety notifications from the U of M, Dinkytown and MPD.

MORE NEWS: Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

Watch more local news: