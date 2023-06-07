U of M investigating claimed data breach

A university spokesperson said the alleged breach dates back to 2021 and earlier, and that all those potentially impacted are being contacted.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirms that it has contacted law enforcement and is investigating a claimed data breach that officials became aware of just a month ago.

U of M spokesman Jake Ricker released a statement to KARE 11 saying on July 21 school administrators became aware that an "unauthorized party" claimed to possess sensitive data reportedly taken from the institution's computer systems. Ricker says an investigation was launched as soon as the claim was discovered, local law enforcement was contacted and state and federal regulators were also notified.

The statement says the 'U' retained outside global forensics experts to check whether claims of a breach are valid and ensure the University’s computer systems are secure.

"Alongside experts, the University has taken steps since 2021 to bolster its overall system security through actions such as enhancing multi-factor authentication capabilities and increasing the frequency of monitoring activities," the statement says. "The University has also run additional scans that did not reveal ongoing suspicious activity related to the incident."



Ricker says preliminary findings suggest the data that may be compromised dates back to 2021 and earlier. He says the U of M will be notifying individuals who might be impacted by the claimed breach and providing resources to help prevent misuse of their information.

The statement did not shed light on the size of the claimed breach, or detail who or how many people may be impacted.

