Union workers reach tentative agreement with Hormel

AUSTIN, Minn. — Union leaders at Hormel's Austin, Minnesota plant say they've reached a tentative deal with the company nearly three weeks after rejecting a previous contract offer.
In a statement Thursday, UFCW Local 663 said the tentative agreement was reached on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and the full details of the agreement will be shared with union members over the weekend.
“We unanimously recommend this tentative agreement to our fellow union members at Hormel," the bargaining committee said in a written statement. "We are grateful for the strength our coworkers showed throughout this bargaining process to keep our voices heard. When we show up for each other, we see each other, and only together will we succeed because we are a union.”
Hormel workers will vote on Monday, Oct. 9 to ratify the contract.
Last month, UFCW workers voted to reject what Hormel called its "final offer." At the time, the bargaining committee said the offer on the table was "simply not good enough."
On Sept. 15, both the union and Hormel agreed to a contract extension until Oct. 8 as negotiations continued.
