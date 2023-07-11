In newly released records in the cases of two missing Ramsey County women who were later found dead, prosecutors laid out a pattern of drug addiction and violence.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities have provided an update on two missing women found dead in Ramsey County.

Their remains were both found in storage facilities — one in Woodbury and the other in Coon Rapids.

In newly released court records, prosecutors laid out a pattern of drug addiction and violence.



Joseph Jorgenson is the man connected to both cases. He has been charged in the death and dismemberment of his girlfriend, Mani Starren, and is a person of interest in the death of Fanta Xayavong.

Jorgenson has not been formally charged in Xayavong's death, but investigators said court records showed some striking similarities between both women and their connection to him.

A recently released search warrant revealed that a friend of Xayavong called investigators back in May because he was worried she might be a victim of human trafficking.



He told investigators that Xayavong struggled with addiction and he once tried to get her into treatment, but according to the warrant, Jorgenson threatened to kill him, so he stopped.

This man showed police several of these threatening text messages.

He also reportedly told officers that Jorgenson was very abusive towards Xayavong.

Court records show a similar situation in Starren's case, as her family told investigators that she, too, struggled with addiction.

A neighbor also told investigators that she once saw Starren with a black eye and red marks on her neck.



Authorities allege the neighbor asked Starren if she had been assaulted, to which she said yes. They claim Starren urged her neighbor not to call police, apparently saying she thought it would only make things worse.

Fanta's siblings have organized a GoFundMe page to fund her memorial and help support two children.

So far, they've raised more than $8,000 of their $10,000 goal.

