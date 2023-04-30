Veterinarians work to prevent canine influenza from spreading, encourage dog owners to take caution

One of the biggest suggestions Fry offered is to limit exposure to other dogs and avoid dog parks, boarding facilities and doggy daycare.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Dr. Mitchell Fry at Como Park Animal Hospital in St. Paul said a surge in cases of dog flu is likely because of the pandemic.

"The big thing is, with COVID, a lot more dogs have been adopted. And... a lot more dogs are at home and need boarding. So, essentially since we're seeing more uptick in adoptive pets, the shelters are a lot more full, the boarding facilities a lot more full so, therefore seeing a higher uptick and we're seeing this in other cities like Chicago and other major metropolitan cities, as well," Fry said.

Fry said the canine influenza vaccine is limited in the Twin Cities right now.

"So, if you have an older dog that has heart disease or history of upper respiratory infections, those are the ones we're more encouraging to do vaccines or dogs we know are going to be boarding for a long time or are at risk for exposures for dogs," Fry said.

If a dog arrives with what's believed to be the dog flu, staff take extra precautions, going out to the vehicle in full PPE.

"We take them in. We never let them touch the ground, so they don't spread anything. We take them back and do x-rays or blood work and then treat appropriately," Fry said.

According to Fry, isolation and good hygiene are key.

"Some of these viruses are spread in two weeks. Sometimes, it takes 30 days when the dog is still spreading them, so cleanliness and quarantine are the most important part," Fry said.

One of the biggest suggestions Fry offered is to limit exposure to other dogs and avoid dog parks, boarding facilities and doggy daycare. Fry suggested dog owners go with an in-home dog sitter, if possible.

