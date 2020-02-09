Video: Missing camper rescued in Boundary Waters

According to officials, pilots were able to locate a campfire using night vision technology and then relayed GPS coordinates to the ground team.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted out video of a rescue Monday night after a camper had been missing for "several hours" in the Boundary Waters.

State Patrol was assisting the St. Louis County first responders, who say the 64-year-old camper was found about a mile and a half from his campsite.

Pilots spotted a campfire by using night vision technology and eventually located the missing person using the aircraft’s camera system. The pilots relayed GPS coordinates to the ground team who rescued the man. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) September 2, 2020

In the video, the camper can be seen standing near a campfire near Clark Lake as emergency personnel close in on his location.

According to officials, pilots were able to locate the campfire using night vision technology. They relayed GPS coordinates to the ground team, who then rescued the missing camper.

OTHER NEWS: Wayzata teen builds online tool to help you sleep better

OTHER NEWS: Longtime Twins broadcaster Bert Blyleven hangs up the mic