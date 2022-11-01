Maple Grove warehouse catches fire

The Maple Grove fire chief said the blaze was "held in check" by the sprinkler system, but heavy smoke created a challenge for first responders.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — On Monday evening crews from the Maple Grove Fire Department were sent to 7401 Kilmer Lane on report of a warehouse.

MGFD said when they arrived they were able to confirm the fire was being partially contained by a working sprinkler.

A request was sent out for backup from MGFD Stations 3, 4 and 5.

The department reported that heavy smoke was causing visibility and ventilation issues for the firefighter crews, but the sprinkler system was able to keep the fire in check long enough for the crews to remove the smoke.

People had to evacuate from the building, but there were no reports of injuries as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and MGFD said fire investigators will be working to determine the origin.

