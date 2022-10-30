Families displaced after St. Louis Park apartment fire

The fire started at Wynmoor Condominiums soon after 5 a.m. Sunday.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — 11-year-old Sophia Elliott woke up to flames outside her patio door.



"We were all sleeping and then me and my parents heard a crashing noise. And one of them thought it was me falling out of bed, so they came and checked on me so they came and checked on me and I was still in bed. So, the other one looked in the living room and saw that the patio window door was broken, but the curtains were still there, so she moved aside the curtains and saw fire and was like, 'Fire! Fire! Get out! Get out!’ We have a cat and we had to leave her in there,” Sophia said.

Dancer, a Siamese mix, passed away. Sophia's family adopted the cat when she was young.

"I got her for Christmas when I was like three," Sophia said.



The fire burned three of the units. Thankfully, it didn't spread to other areas and just about everyone is able to go home, except for those in the three units affected.



"It's pretty much gone. All of it,” Sophia said.



No people were injured in the fire. Although, City of St. Louis Park staff said one person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition. Edina, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Richfield fire departments showed up to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

