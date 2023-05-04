Washington County deputies wrangle wayward emu

Because no one, human or animal, wants to be trapped in their cage on a lovely spring day.

GRANT, Minn. — For many law enforcement officers, they start their day at work with the expectation that something unexpected could happen at any time.

And for several Washington County Sherriff's deputies, their day involved capturing a rouge emu.

The department posted on social media that an emu was captured near Grant, Minnesota on Thursday morning. At the time of its apprehension, the emu was reported to be "hanging out with a homeowner eating apples." Officials also noted that the emu seemed "super friendly."

Washington County officials said the emu is safe at home and may have hopped a fence from a neighboring property.

Yes, that’s an Emu. He got loose this morning in Grant and Deputies located it - just hanging out with a homeowner eating apples. Looks like this guy was super friendly. #dayshift #wcsostreettweets pic.twitter.com/7ZTNotInma — Washington County Sheriff's Office (@WCSO_Minnesota) May 4, 2023

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+