White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night.

We have an active situation in the 3100 block of Karth Rd. Please avoid the area and we will update as more information becomes available. Posted by White Bear Lake Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.

Major police activity is happening near County Road D and McKnight in White Bear Lake. Armored police vehicle just pulled in @kare11 pic.twitter.com/s0GTte0ceE — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) January 25, 2023

It is not yet clear what prompted the police activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for the latest updates.

