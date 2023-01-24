x
White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'

KARE 11's Danny Spewak reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road just after 10:30 p.m.
Credit: Danny Spewak, KARE

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night.

We have an active situation in the 3100 block of Karth Rd. Please avoid the area and we will update as more information becomes available.

Posted by White Bear Lake Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.

It is not yet clear what prompted the police activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for the latest updates.

