White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night.
KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.
It is not yet clear what prompted the police activity.
This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 for the latest updates.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: