These are the winners of MnDOT's 2023 'Name a Snowplow' contest

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Pop culture references reigned supreme in this year's Minnesota Department of Transportation "Name a Snowplow" contest.
After MnDOT narrowed down thousands of submissions to 60 finalists, Minnesotans have spoken and selected eight new names for plows across the state.
This year's winners are:
- Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
- Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
- Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
- Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
- Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
- Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
- Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
Yer a Blizzard, Harry received the most votes, followed by Blizzo, Clearopathtra and Better Call Salt. In total, more than 64,000 unique voters cast their ballots in this year's contest.
The 2022-23 selections join these winners from the past two years.
2020-21
- Plowy McPlowFace
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
- Duck Duck Orange Truck
- Plow Bunyan
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi
- F. Salt Fitzgerald
- Darth Blader
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
2021-22
- Betty Whiteout
- Ctrl Salt Delete
- The Big Leplowski
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Scoop Dogg
- Blizzard of Oz
- No More Mr. Ice Guy
- Edward Blizzardhands
