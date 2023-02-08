x
These are the winners of MnDOT's 2023 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Cleopathtra, Han Snowlo and Blizzo are coming to highways near you.
Credit: KARE
MNDOT snowplow parked before December storm

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Pop culture references reigned supreme in this year's Minnesota Department of Transportation "Name a Snowplow" contest.

After MnDOT narrowed down thousands of submissions to 60 finalists, Minnesotans have spoken and selected eight new names for plows across the state.

This year's winners are:

  • Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
  • Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
  • Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
  • Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
  • Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
  • Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
  • Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

Yer a Blizzard, Harry received the most votes, followed by Blizzo, Clearopathtra and Better Call Salt. In total, more than 64,000 unique voters cast their ballots in this year's contest.

The 2022-23 selections join these winners from the past two years.

2020-21

  • Plowy McPlowFace
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
  • Duck Duck Orange Truck
  • Plow Bunyan
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald
  • Darth Blader
  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

2021-22

  • Betty Whiteout
  • Ctrl Salt Delete
  • The Big Leplowski
  • Plowasaurus Rex
  • Scoop Dogg
  • Blizzard of Oz
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy
  • Edward Blizzardhands

