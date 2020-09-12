Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashes, fate of pilot unknown

The jet, assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, was on a routine training mission when it went down.

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission Tuesday and the fate of the pilot remains unknown.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.

The 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies overnight, according to the unit's Facebook page. Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water continue.

The crash site, located in Delta County, Michigan was initially secured by local emergency responders, but military personnel and safety and security personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing are now on site. Additional personnel will be sent later today to help secure the crash site.

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it," said Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return."