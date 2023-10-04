Slain officers, alleged shooter identified western Wisconsin roadside shooting

An honor procession left Barron for a Twin Cities medical examiner's office with the bodies of Cameron officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek officer Emily Breidenbach.

BARRON, Wis. — Authorities have officially identified two western Wisconsin police officers shot while conducting a traffic stop, and the motorist accused of ending their lives.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says 32-year-old Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel pulled a vehicle over in the village of Cameron based on an arrest warrant and a requested welfare check on the driver. Law enforcement had been contacted about concerning behavior exhibited by the man behind the wheel, identified by authorities as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry.

DOJ says during the stop gunfire was exchanged, and both Breidenbach and Scheel were shot and declared deceased on the scene. Perry was taken to a local hospital where he died.

While state authorities did not say what the warrant was about, law enforcement sources tell KARE 11's Lou Raguse that a judge issued an order Mar. 30 giving officers the authority to arrest Perry on sight due to his failure to pay child support following a 2021 divorce.

Breidenbach was a four-year veteran of the Chetek PD, where she moved after starting her career in Stoughton. Scheel graduated from law enforcement academy in December of 2022 and signed on with Cameron PD.

An honor procession left the western Wisconsin community of Barron early Monday to deliver the bodies of Breidenbach and Scheel for autopsies that will be performed in the Twin Cities. The procession is expected to return to Barron between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.

The officers had already been named on social media through heartfelt tributes from family members and friends. Among them was the partner of Hunter Scheel.

"Hunter Timothy Scheel meant so much to so many people and left anyone he encountered with a laugh and a smile. Hunter was a living blessing who cared so deeply for those he loved," wrote Camryn Gosdeck on her Facebook page. "Not only was he an officer for the Cameron Police Department, he also served for the Army National Guard and volunteered himself to serve in Afghanistan."

"We had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another," she continued. "Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me. My heart hurts for him, for his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

KARE 11's Raguse earlier spoke with a good friend and neighbor of Officer Breidenback who confirmed her passing. The Chetek officer was also named in posts by multiple people, including her step-sister and a neighboring fire department.

"Emily Ann I’ve known you since you were ten when my pops (Tim) married your mom. You have always been a shining beckon of light," wrote Karen Yonke. "You have always lived life with such adventure and treated everyone around you with dignity and respect. From the silly vibrant 10-year-old to the girl who made a stand in high school to shave her head to the beautiful woman you were. You will be remembered and thought of daily. Every time I hear a bike pass my house I will remember Mama Sue and all who know Emily. I am truly sorry for all of our loss."

The Pardeeville Fire Department noted that Emily followed her father, former police chief Robert Breidenbach, into the field of law enforcement.

A post from the Milwaukee Fire Honor Guard included pictures of Scheel and Breidenback and their official badge numbers, imploring that the two "never be forgotten.

