Woman dies in Crystal house fire

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Officials are investigating a fatal house fire Saturday in Crystal.

Crystal Police say fire officials were called to a home on the 5700 block of Quail Avenue North just before 12:45 p.m.

The release says the house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and a woman was found dead inside the home. Officials say they believe the fire was started accidentally.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

