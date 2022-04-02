Woman dies in Crystal house fire

CRYSTAL, Minn. — Officials are investigating a fatal house fire Saturday in Crystal.
Crystal Police say fire officials were called to a home on the 5700 block of Quail Avenue North just before 12:45 p.m.
The release says the house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and a woman was found dead inside the home. Officials say they believe the fire was started accidentally.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: