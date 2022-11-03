Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley after possible hit-and-run

Minneapolis Police are investigaing after a woman was found dead in an alley in Uptown.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in solving a case after a woman was found dead in an alley in Uptown.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Emerson Ave. S. on a report of a dead person in an alley.

Officers identified the body as an adult female in the alley between Dupont Ave. S. and Emerson Ave. S. and south of West 25th Ave.

Investigators say the woman's injuries may have been caused by a vehicle.

According to a Minneapolis Police news release, the victim was known to sleep in that alley.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the public can leave tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.