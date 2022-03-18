Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

While securing the scene and canvassing the area for information, officers said they determined an argument at a gathering eventually led to gunfire.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details surrounding the case were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting are urged to contact police, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

According to the MPD, this is the 13th homicide in the city in 2022.

