Wright County Sheriff squad car hits, kills 84-year-old man

The squad car was responding to calls of a medical emergency when it fatally hit the 84-year-old man in a driveway, according to documents.

SAINT MICHAEL, Minn. — A Saint Michael man died after he was struck by a Wright County Sheriff's patrol car on Thursday night.

According to documents obtained by KARE 11, the Wright County Sheriff's Office requested help from Minnesota State Patrol to investigate a fatal crash involving a squad car from the county sheriff's department just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The squad car was responding to calls of a medical emergency when it fatally hit the 84-year-old man in a driveway, according to documents, on the 400 block of Main Street in St. Michel. The man was transported to the Maple Grove Emergency Room.

The driver of the squad car, a 2018 Ford Explorer, was a 37-year-old Otsego man. The airbag did not deploy and alcohol was not involved, according to documents. KARE 11 is working to verify the driver's identity and their position in the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

The incident report described road conditions as snowy and icy.

Crews from the St. Michaels Fire Department and Allina Ambulance also responded to the incident.

