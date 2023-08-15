WWII veteran turned TikTok star makes highly anticipated return to Steele County Fair

"Papa" Jake Larson's sense of humor and inspiring stories have helped him build 600K followers online.

OWATONNA, Minn. — If you're on TikTok, you may recognize Papa Jake.

The Minnesota native, who now lives in California, is really named Jake Larson and he's taking followers on his life's journey through his stories.

One of his recent stories brought him center stage at the Steele County Fair in Owatonna, which kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

The fair is called the state's largest county fair, drawing 250,000 visitors every year. It's also one of Minnesota's last free fairs.

Larson grew up going to the fair, but now, he's going viral. The 100-year-old World War II veteran is famous for his infectious spirit. His life started on the family farm just outside of the city of Hope. It could have ended on D-Day when he stormed Omaha Beach back in 1944.

"I came through six battles without a scratch," said Larson. "I'm the only one still alive; out of all those people, think of that, I'm the only one still alive."

He was able to join the National Guard only because he lied about his age, enlisting at just 15 years old.

"We were over there to kick Hitler’s ass out of Europe, to get him out of France, that was our mission," said Larson calls himself the luckiest man in the world.

He has some 600,000 followers on TikTok and became a social media sensation during the pandemic.

He even wrote a book in what the co-writer says is an "inspiring story, written in a simple, no-nonsense manner infused with humor and honesty."

Larson is a stand-out guy who stood up for a country with a faithful following that now includes future generations — just don't call him a hero.

"I'm here to tell you the heroes are up there," said Larson pointing to the sky. "They're the ones that made it possible for me to make it."

Larson will be at the fair through Sunday and encourages people to stop by his booth.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: