Minneapolis man aims to connect Black professionals through 'The Plugged App'

After witnessing the aftermath of George Floyd's death, Jeffrey Bissoy is continuing to push for an online marketplace to connect Black professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS — The intersection of 38th and Chicago is a familiar place for Jeffrey Bissoy.

“My mother and I moved to the U.S. from Cameroon,” says Bissoy. “We lived in North and South Minneapolis, and about 2-3 years we lived on 24th and Chicago Avenue.”

Just blocks away from George Floyd Square.

“Growing up in South Minneapolis around that time, the community becomes a part of you,” he says.

The space now serving as a place of healing in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Especially what transpired last May with George Floyd and now the trial is going on,” he says. “It’s very personal.”

After witnessing the aftermath of the tragedy and other like it across the country, Bissoy is continuing to push for an online marketplace to connect Black professionals.

“What can we do to empower our community, jobs for Black creators?” he asks.

For him, the answer lies in the Plugged app: a place where Black professionals can connect, share their work and learn about jobs and economic opportunities.

“We wanted to see how engaged our community is and if this is something they felt the need for as well,” says cofounder Andri Abercrombie.

With over $100,000 raised, they’re hoping this online space serves as a catalyst to accelerate opportunities for Black creatives, entrepreneurs and innovators. “I think this is a way for Jeffrey and I to give back to the community,” says Abercrombie.

Moving forward after tragedy while uplifting the next generation. “This is a moment for us to grow,” says Bissoy.