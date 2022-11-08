The MN political candidates breaking barriers and becoming firsts

Leigh Finke, for example, is on track to become first out trans person ever elected to the Minnesota state legislature.

After the results of Tuesday's primary election in Minnesota, there are a slew of candidates breaking barriers and becoming firsts.

The three candidates KARE 11 is profiling are all women -- one is a Republican, two are Democrats.

For May Lor Xiong, it's the first time she's ever run for public office. She came to the United States when she was 8 years old, raised four children and was a teacher in St. Paul for 20 years.

"Thinking back to where I came from and what this country has given me, the freedom and opportunity, I think it's great to give back," said Lor Xiong. "That's why I became a teacher to give that opportunity to immigrant students, to teach English to them, so that way they can have a shot at their American dream."

But growing crime and inflation inspired Lor Xiong to enter the race for Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District that includes St. Paul and parts of Ramsey and Washington counties.

She already made history in Tuesday's election, becoming the first Hmong Republican in the country to ever win a primary for a U.S. House seat. That sets up a battle between her and longtime Representative Betty McCollum.

"I think people in District Four are ready for a change, a new leader that will represent them and make better decisions for them in Washington D.C. and also reflect the people in District four," said Lor Xiong.

Minnesota has one of the largest Hmong populations in the country and Lor Xiong saying it's time government echoes that.

"This is just the first step and regardless, win or lose, this is a way to open the door for opportunities for other people," said Lor Xiong.

In another first, Leigh Finke is on track to become the only out trans person elected to the Minnesota legislature after winning the primary for House District 66A that includes Roseville.

"I'm feeling very excited, very tired," said Finke, after months of campaigning.

The mom of two calls herself a relatable candidate who's running for the first time to protect health care autonomy, mental health funding in schools and a transition to clean energy, as well as LGBTQ rights.

When asked if she was nervous, Finke said, "Not really. I'm not going to go into the Capitol and be more worried about what I hear there over things I've heard and seen in the world, things that have been said to me and things that I've said to myself."

Finke transitioned five years ago -- a process she called "unexpected", but also a change she says is eye-opening.

"It's so unbelievably fulfilling and satisfying and gratifying in ways I don't even have words to explain," said Finke, who offered this advice to people in her position. "I would tell them it's worth it to do the thing, whatever the thing is in your life, because we only have this one chance and we want to live the best life we can live."

Finke will face Republican Trace Johnson in November in a district that is historically a very blue area. That's similar to District 63 that includes southeast Minneapolis and parts of Richfield.

It's where another newcomer, Zaynab Mohamed, is vying to serve.

The 25-year-old secured her spot in the November election earning 67% of the vote on Tuesday.

If she wins again, she would be the first Muslim, first black woman and youngest person ever elected to the state Senate.

Mohamed was born in Somalia and grew up in south Minneapolis and says health care is a priority, along with making sure relief like that is distributed to people more equitably and easier.

"It's past time for black women, for young folks, to be at the center of our policy making, to be at the center of when we're making decisions, whether about policy or budget," said Mohamed. "I think that we live in an ever-evolving diverse state and country and we need to be more reflective of that."

