Joe Biden to visit Minnesota Sept. 18

While his campaign confirmed Biden's visit, no details on the timing or location of the stop were announced.

The Joe Biden campaign announced he will be visiting Minnesota later this month.

Biden is scheduled to be in the state Sept. 18.

The democratic hopeful's campaign stop follows President Donald Trump's visit to Mankato in August, and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to Prior Lake earlier this month.

The closely contested race in Minnesota offers a fascinating case study on America’s urban-rural divide. Republicans have gained major influence in Greater Minnesota and particularly on the Iron Range, once considered a Democratic bastion of labor interests. Trump courted those voters in Mankato, saying in his speech at the airport that his tariffs on foreign steel have made the mining industry more competitive in Minnesota.

But those regions are not monolithic. The president still lost Saint Louis County (covering Duluth) by nearly 12 points in 2016 and did even worse in the counties with Minneapolis and St. Paul; he trailed Clinton in Hennepin and Ramsey by more than 30 points, respectively.