Minnesota Senate ousts Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley

The Senate's decision follows a similar move last month that removed the head of the Department of Labor and Industry.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate has voted to remove Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley from his position.

During a special session Friday, prompted by the extension of Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republican majority in the Senate expressed concerns about Kelley's qualifications to regulate the insurance industry, as well as his decision to appeal a permit for the embattled Enbridge pipeline project.

DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman called the decision to remove Kelley "irresponsible."

"Governor Walz and his administration are trying to combat a global pandemic, and instead of working with him, Senate Republicans are actively making it harder to fight this virus," Hortman said in a statement. "It's irresponsible for Republicans to continue to target individuals over a political disagreement with the governor."

The decision comes one month after the Senate rejected another Walz appointee, then-Commissioner of Labor and Industry Nancy Leppink.

The Minnesota Senate has the power to confirm or deny gubernatorial cabinet appointees. Leppink's removal last month was the first time in 12 years that a Minnesota cabinet member had been removed by the Senate.