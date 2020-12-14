Minnesota lawmakers return for another special session

ST PAUL, Minn. — The seventh special session of 2020 will be called to order Monday afternoon, as Gov. Tim Walz implores lawmakers to pass aid for Minnesotans struggling during the pandemic.
A proposed plan would allot more than $200 million for business owners. About half of that money would go to restaurants and gyms that have lost more than 30% of their business due to COVID restrictions.
The other portion of the money, around $100 million, would go to Minnesota counties to distribute to those businesses most in need.
A small portion of fund would go to theaters and convention centers.
The current restrictions in place, which have effectively shuttered gyms and forced bars and restaurants to move to a "to-go only" model, are set to expire on Friday, December 18. Gov. Walz has said that he plans to announce Wednesday if the Minnesota "pause" will be over, or if it will be extended to try to control COVID infections.