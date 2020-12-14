Minnesota lawmakers return for another special session

Gov. Walz has called the legislature back to provide relief for businesses statewide.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The seventh special session of 2020 will be called to order Monday afternoon, as Gov. Tim Walz implores lawmakers to pass aid for Minnesotans struggling during the pandemic.

A proposed plan would allot more than $200 million for business owners. About half of that money would go to restaurants and gyms that have lost more than 30% of their business due to COVID restrictions.

The other portion of the money, around $100 million, would go to Minnesota counties to distribute to those businesses most in need.

A small portion of fund would go to theaters and convention centers.