Minnesota's elected officials, learning institutions react to SCOTUS' affirmative action decision

The ruling drew criticism from several Democratic officials, while House Majority Whip Tom Emmer supported the decision.

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down affirmative action in college admissions Thursday, drawing criticism from some of Minnesota's elected officials and higher learning institutions.

In his ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts said colleges had wrongly concluded the touchstone of a person's identity was the color of their skin, which drew a sharp rebuke from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz:

"In Minnesota we know that diversity in our schools and businesses reflects a strong and diverse state. One thing is very clear: Minnesota is strong — and we'll continue working to ensure that everyone has a fair shot to succeed here."

Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District Representative Betty McCollum (D) said:

This decision rolls back the progress we've made and the judicial precedent that's been established to promote inclusivity & equity in higher education—undermining opportunities to make the higher ed system process work for everyone. Deeply disappointing. https://t.co/eGvLM5MwHa — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) June 29, 2023

Senator Tina Smith (D) called the ruling "radical," saying:

This radical ruling undermines critical efforts to redress historic mistreatment of people of color and will do real harm to students.⁰⁰… brought to you by the right wing organizations that have captured this Court. https://t.co/6msfpLdrwK — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) June 29, 2023

On the Republican side, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer supported the ruling:

College admission decisions should be made based on students’ merit and character, not their race.



I’m glad to see the Supreme Court take this critical stand for fairness and equal opportunity today. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) June 29, 2023

The Institution for College Access and Success called the decision the latest in "a series of devastating setbacks" for racial equity.

“For decades, students across the country — particularly from racially marginalized communities — have relied on federal protections to ensure equal access to a quality higher education. Unfortunately, our current system too often exacerbates racial inequities in who can earn and benefit from a degree. Today’s Supreme Court ruling to strip away the practice of race-conscious college admissions is the latest in a series of devastating setbacks in our nation’s commitment to racial equity."

While college enrollment rates are down overall since 2010, enrollment rates actually increased for Pacific Islanders and Hispanics between 2010 and 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

The college enrollment rate in 2021 was higher for 18- to 24-year-olds who were Asian at 60%, versus those who were white at 38%; Black at 37%; two or more races at 35%; Hispanic at 33%; and American Indian/Alaskan Native at 28%, according to the NCES.

