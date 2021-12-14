5 students injured in school bus crash near Glencoe

GLENCOE, Minn. — Five students suffered minor injuries in a school bus crash near Glencoe.
The crash happened near Highway 22 and 120th Street, north of Glencoe Tuesday morning. Aerial footage from Sky 11 showed the school bus had been removed from the scene by mid-morning, but a large truck that was possibly involved remained on the scene, off of the road.
Officials say 16 students were on the bus along with the driver. The injured students were taken to the hospital to be treated.
Superintendent of the Glencoe-Silver Lake School, Christopher Sonju, sent this statement to the families of the district:
Hello GSL...I want to inform our families that there was a bus accident this morning involving Bus 1. I am happy to report that the driver and all students are okay. 5 students that were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. I have connected with the families offer support and make sure their children are doing well. Today, as with every day, I am grateful for our bus drivers and the enormous responsibility they have each day. I am thankful for our first responders and the work they do.......not just with this incident, but with the many they deal with. This is a sobering reminder of the importance of safe driving. Take care, Chris
MORE NEWS: 19-year-old killed in car crash, fire