5 students injured in school bus crash near Glencoe

Hello GSL...I want to inform our families that there was a bus accident this morning involving Bus 1. I am happy to report that the driver and all students are okay. 5 students that were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. I have connected with the families offer support and make sure their children are doing well. Today, as with every day, I am grateful for our bus drivers and the enormous responsibility they have each day. I am thankful for our first responders and the work they do.......not just with this incident, but with the many they deal with. This is a sobering reminder of the importance of safe driving. Take care, Chris