State patrol searching for semi truck driver involved in Becker County hit-and-run

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a semi truck driver involved in a hit and run accident that severely injured a woman Thursday night in Becker County.

The semi was traveling westbound on Highway 34 near Height of Land Township around 7:15 p.m. Thursday when it struck the 42-year-old woman near 385th Ave.

According to state patrol, the semi truck is a 2016-2018 white Volvo semi. It was pulling a flatbed trailer with two pieces of machinery covered by a tarp.

The right front headlight was out and the truck had noticeable damage to the front right bumper and headlight area.

The semi was last seen headed westbound through the Detroit Lakes area.

According to state patrol, the road conditions were icy and snowy.

Anyone with information is urged to call 218-846-8244.

