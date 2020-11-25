AP's final Minnesota prep football poll crowns 'mythical' state champs

With no Prep Bowl, KARE 11's Randy Shaver says the top-ranked teams can be considered "mythical" state champions for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Associated Press has released its final Minnesota high school football poll for 2020 in each of the six classes and 9-man.

According to KARE 11's Randy Shaver, following the unusual pandemic-shortened season and cancellation of the traditional Thanksgiving weekend Prep Bowl, the top ranked teams in each class can be considered "mythical" state champions for the 2020 season.

The rankings are determined in a vote by a statewide panel of prep sports journalists, including Randy Shaver.

CLASS 6A

1. Lakeville South (3 first place votes) (8-0)

2. Eden Prairie (1 first place vote) (7-0)

3. Rosemount (1 first place vote) (6-0)

4. St. Michael-Albertville (6-2)

5. Blaine (6-1)

6. Farmington (5-1)

7. Shakopee (6-2)

8. Maple Grove (4-1)

9. Totino-Grace (4-2)

10. (tie) East Ridge (4-2)

10. (tie) Stillwater (4-3)

CLASS 5A

1. Moorhead (4 first place votes) (7-0)

2. St. Thomas Academy (2 first place votes) (6-0)

3. Mankato West (6-0)

4. Andover (6-0)

5. Chanhassen (6-0)

6. Spring Lake Park (6-1)

7. Mahtomedi (5-1)

8. Bemidji (5-2)

9. Rogers (5-2)

10 Minneapolis Washburn (6-1)

CLASS 4A

1. Fridley (5 first place votes) (7-0)

2. Rocori (2 first place votes) (7-0)

3. Hutchinson (5-2)

4. Grand Rapids (6-1)

5. Becker (4-2)

6. Kasson-Mantorville (5-1)

7. Willmar (6-2)

8. Marshall (5-2)

9. Princeton (6-1)

10. Jordan (4-1)

CLASS 3A

1. Annandale (3 first place votes) (7-0)

2. Albany (3 first place votes) (8-0)

3. Cannon Falls (1 first place vote) (7-0)

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0)

5. Waseca (6-1)

6. Litchfield (6-1)

7. Mora (5-0)

8. Pierz (7-1)

9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1)

10 Aitkin (6-1)

CLASS 2A

1. Caledonia (3 first place votes) (3-0)

2. Blue Earth Area (2 first place votes) (7-0)

3. Barnesville (7-0)

4. Minneapolis North (6-1)

5. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (6-1)

6. (tie) Chatfield (4-1)

6. (tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1)

8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1)

9. St. Agnes (5-1)

10. Redwood Valley (5-2)

CLASS A

1. Blooming Prairie (4 first place votes) (5-0)

2. Minneota (8-0)

3. Mayer Lutheran (7-0)

4. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0)

5. Wabasso (6-1)

6. Murray County Central (6-1)

7. New York Mills (4-0)

8. BOLD (5-2)

9. Breckenridge (6-1)

10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1)

9-MAN