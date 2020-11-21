KARE 11 announces 2020 All-Metro defensive team

Randy Shaver makes his picks for the top high school football players in Minnesota in 2020.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Each year, KARE 11's Randy Shaver selects his post-season All-Metro Prep Football team. Here are the players on the 2020 All-Metro Defensive team.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount, Sr.

Our defense is led by repeat All-Metro performer Jake Ratzlaff of Rosemount. The senior safety is plain and simple the metro's most explosive defensive player. He’s a D-1 prospect in both football and hockey. Ratzlaff, at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, recorded 56 tackles, six for loss through five games. Jake also has two defensive touchdowns, three interceptions, and 3 blocked punts in that span. He may be one of the best ever to play in Minnesota.

Reid Patterson, Lakeville South, Sr.

Lakeville South safety Reid Patterson, at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, is a big time hitter. He has 42 tackles on the season thus far, with two interceptions. Reid is a leader on both sides of the ball, starting at quarterback and safety for the number-one rated team in Class 6A.

Joey Sorenson, Spring Lake Park, Sr.

Joey Sorenson of Spring Lake Park packs a punch at just 5-foot-6, 165 pounds. Sorenson has 61 tackles heading into the Panthers season finale, also recording five interceptions and six pass break ups through six games. Coach John Stewart says Sorenson is the heart and soul of the best defense in 5A.

Ben North, East Ridge, Sr.

East Ridge senior safety Ben North was named Defensive Player of the Year in his sub-district. Ben has 25 tackles with eight for losses through three games, and is a serious playmaker at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. Opposing coaches said he was a player they had to game plan for.

Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels, Jr.

Holy Angels junior Emmett Johnson is a fabulous two-way player for the Stars.

On defense he has 32 tackles through six games. Opposing coaches call him a stud player. On offense the 6-foot, 175-pound running back is one of the state leaders with nearly 1100 yards and 12 touchdowns through 6 games.

LINEBACKERS

Carter Otto, Elk River, Sr.

Our All Metro linebackers are led by Elk River's Carter Otto, a three-year starter for the Elks. He has 68 tackles, including six for losses in six games.

Otto, at 6-foot, 210 pounds, is a dangerous two-way player, also lining up at running back. He's been a difference maker for this program over the past three years.

Nyle Dickel, Washburn, Sr.

Washburn High's Nyle Dickel is among the top tacklers in the state of Minnesota. Nyle is ranked among the state leaders in total tackles, with 90 in just six games. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound senior has a nose for the football, he's flat-out relentless. Dickel is captain and leader of a talented Miller team.

Tristan Hoppe, Hutchinson, Sr.

Hutchinson's Tristan Hoppe is a big-time linebacker at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

Through six games Tristan has 75 tackles, 11 for loss, numbers that put him among the elites in Minnesota. He's rangy, tough and smart. Right-place at the right-time kind of player for the Class 4A power.

Kollin Weikel, Andover, Sr.

Andover High's Kollin Weikel helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated season through six games. The senior is in the top-five for tackles in the state with 80, 12 for loss. The two-year starter also has one sack and a forced fumble. He just makes plays for a tough Huskie defense.

Eli Mau, Chanhassen, Sr.

Chanhassen linebacker Eli Mau is a big-time playmaker for the undefeated Storm. Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson says Eli is one of the best players he's ever coached. Mau has 42 tackles, with six for loss, including three sacks through five games. He sets the tone on “D” for Chanhassen.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Deven Eastern, Shakopee, Sr.

Shakopee's Deven Eastern, at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, leads our All-Metro defensive line. The future Gopher has 56 tackles, 14 for loss including five sacks through seven games. Eastern was often double-teamed or teams ran away from him... for good reason.

Garrison Solliday, St. Thomas Academy, Sr.

St. Thomas Academy senior lineman Garrison Solliday was nearly impossible to block. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Solliday has 45 tackles, with 14 for loss including six sacks in just five games. Great player, with a never-ending motor.

Josh Franklin, Fridley, Sr.

Fridley High's Josh Franklin, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, uses his wrestling skills to make him better on the football field. Franklin has 32 tackles, 14 for loss in leading the top-rated 4A team in Minnesota. He’s so strong, yet quick for his size. A great player.

Nate Becker, Maple Grove, Sr.