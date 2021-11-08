Apple Valley to proclaim Gable Steveson Day

Now that school is back in session, Apple Valley High School will host the city's celebration on Sept. 2.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Olympics may be over, but Apple Valley is still ready to party after Gable Steveson's gold medal victory.

The city announced Tuesday that it will proclaim Sept. 2 as "Gable Steveson Day" in Apple Valley. A celebration is planned at Apple Valley High School's gymnasium, featuring Steveson himself.

Other speakers include Steveson's former coaches and the city's mayor.

Only Apple Valley High School students can attend in person, but others can watch the event via livestream.

Steveson, who grew up in Apple Valley, won four state titles in high school and then added two Big Ten Conference Championships and a national title with the Gophers.

In an interview following the match with KARE 11's Dave Schwartz, Steveson expressed what it was like winning his first Olympics gold medal.

"Indescribable, you know, it's a crazy feeling that I've won the gold medal," Steveson said. "You know, I'm bringing a gold medal back to Minnesota. There's something different, something special."

Steveson's celebration in Apple Valley will follow quite a few higher-profile appearances around the country. He blew the Gjallarhorn at a Minnesota Vikings preseason game, attended a Bellator MMA event and stepped into the ring at WWE’s SummerSlam.