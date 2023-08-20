Greguš returns to Minnesota United, sparks 2-0 win over NYCFC

NEW YORK — Ján Greguš returned to Minnesota United and scored three minutes into the second half to spark a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play.
Greguš, who was just acquired, did not contribute to a goal in one start and 15 appearances for Nashville this season. Greguš played for Minnesota United from 2019-21. He had two goals and 15 assists in 63 appearances and 57 starts.
Ménder García scored his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.
Dayne St. Clair finished with six saves to earn the clean sheet for Minnesota United (8-8-7).
Luis Barraza saved two shots for NYCFC (5-9-11), which tied a club winless record at six (0-3-3). NYCFC falls to 1-7-8 in its last 16 league matches.
Minnesota United fell 3-1 in its last trip to NYCFC in 2017. The club improved to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches against Eastern Conference opponents.
NYCFC travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Minnesota United returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
