Hard work pays off for St. Paul Harding

Knights earn their first win since 2016 in overtime against St. Paul Humboldt.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Class of 2021 seniors had never won a varsity game at St. Paul Harding until Oct. 13 when the Knights snapped a 28-game losing streak.

It was a moment that was a long time coming.

"Having our first victory was eye-opening. We worked really hard for this and seeing that our hard work paid off made everybody feel really great about ourselves," said St. Paul Harding senior receiver Tejay Thao.

"It really felt good because this is my last season of high school football, so to be able to start a season off that strong, it felt great," said St. Paul Harding senior receiver Elias Henry.

Hey @MSHSLjohn @rshaver11 can you give some love to the @STPHardingFB team who won their first game since 2016 tonight? pic.twitter.com/xrZyBIwxco — Dustin Anaas (@badgerapolis) October 14, 2020

"They understand we don't always get to measure our success by wins. It felt nice to see the look in their face and say that they checked that box and got a win," said St. Paul Harding head coach Otto Kraus.

The Knights are back to work as they try to start a different kind of streak – a winning streak.

"It shows we're really here and we can keep up with any team that we face," Thao added.