Randy Shaver reveals his All-Time All-Metro Football Team

Shaver has recognized the top players in high school football annually since 1987.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As KARE 11's Randy Shaver marks 40 seasons of covering Minnesota high school football with the Prep Sports Extra, he's also looking back on the many incredible players he's covered over the years.

Randy began naming his annual All-Metro football teams in 1987, spotlighting the top players each season on both offense and defense. Now, he's naming the "best of the best" from those annual lists, with his All-Time All-Metro football team.

All-Time All-Metro (1987-2023) First Team

Quarterback:

Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall (2000)

Running backs:

Thomas Tapeh, St. Paul Johnson (1997-1998)

Carl McCullough, Cretin-Derham Hall (1991, 1992)

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South (2021, 2022)

Receivers:

Larry Fitzgerald, Jr., Holy Angels (1999, 2000)

Michael Floyd, Cretin-Derham Hall (2006, 2007)

Tight End:

Ra’Shede Hageman, Minneapolis Washburn (2007, 2008)

Offensive Line:

Frank Ragnow, Chanhassen (2013)

Seantrel Henderson, Cretin-Derham Hall (2008, 2009)

JC Hassenauer, East Ridge (2013)

Mike Doughty, Lakeville (1991, 1992)

Ryan Harris, Cretin-Derham Hall (2002)

Quinn Carroll, Edina (2017, 2018)

Athlete/Specialist:

J.D. Spielman, Eden Prairie (2014, 2015)

Max McEnelly, Waconia (2021-2022)

Nate Swift, Hutchinson (2002, 2003)

Kicker:

Patrick LeCorre, Edina (2014)

Punter:

Mac Brown, St. Thomas Academy (2015)

Defensive Line:

Trevor Laws, Apple Valley (2001, 2002)

Willie Mobley, Eden Prairie (2006, 2007)

Walker Ashley, Eden Prairie (2003, 2004)

Jonathan Harden, Cretin-Derham Hall (2010, 2011)

Jason DeVries, Forest Lake (1991, 1992)

Linebackers:

Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie (2017)

A.J. Tarpley, Wayzata (2009)

James Laurinaitis, Wayzata (2004)

Blake Sorensen, Eden Prairie (2005, 2006)

Sam Maresh, Champlin Park (2006, 2007)

Defensive backs:

Marian Barber III, Wayzata (2000)

Steve Rosga, Cretin-Derham Hall (1990, 1991)

Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount (2019, 2020)

Ryan Iversen, Eden Prairie (1996, 1997)

Adam Runk, Stillwater (1996)

All-Time All-Metro (1987-2023) Second Team

Quarterback:

Chris Weinke, Cretin-Derham Hall (1989)

Ryan Keating, Minnetonka (1996, 1997)

Running backs:

Robbie Grimsley, Hutchinson (2014)

Tommy Reynolds, St. Paul Johnson (1992, 1993)

Aaron Runk, Stillwater (1995)

Alexander Robinson, DeLaSalle (2005)

Evan Hull, Maple Grove (2017, 2018)

Receivers:

Paul Martin, Elk River (1997, 1999)

Zach Vraa, Rosemount (2008, 2009)

Dominique Byrd, Breck (2001)

Tight End:

Mark LeVoir, Eden Prairie (1999, 2000)

Athlete/Specialist:

Marcus Harris, Brooklyn Center (1992)

John Majeski, Hastings (2001, 2002)

Jalen Suggs, SMB Wolfpack (2019)

Offensive Line:

Trey Davis, Farmington (2005, 2006)

Jimmy Gjere, Irondale (2008, 2009)

Tommy Olson, Mahtomedi (2009, 2010)

Bryce Benhart, Lakeville North (2017, 2018)

Dave Butler, Anoka (1994, 1995)

Greg Johnson, Prior Lake (2022)

Kicker:

Joe Stormont, Stillwater (2006)

Punter:

Nick Nalezny, Edina (2001, 2002)

Defensive Line:

Beau Allen, Minnetonka (2009)

Willie VanDeSteeg, Glencoe-Silver Lake (2003)

Broderick Binns, Cretin-Derham Hall (2006)

Karl Finkel, Lakeville North (2011, 2012)

Linebackers:

Carter Coughlin, Eden Prairie (2014, 2015)

Tommy Becker, Wayzata (2005)

Matt Spaeth, St. Michael-Albertville (2001)

Grant Olson, Wayzata (2009)

Defensive backs:

Dominique Sims, DeLaSalle (1998, 1999)

Bobby Klint, Totino-Grace (2004, 2005)

Amani Hooker, Park Center (2015)

Tim Rosga, Cretin-Derham Hall (1993, 1994)

Eric Vollbrecht, St. Michael-Albertville (1994)





All-Time All-Metro (1987-2023) Third Team

Quarterback:

Adam Weber, Mounds View (2005)

Chris Walsh, Cretin-Derham Hall (1991)

Aidan Bouman, Buffalo (2018, 2019)

Running backs:

LeRoy McFadden, Eden Prairie (1994)

Rod Smith, Roseville (1987)

Marvin Spencer, Blaine (1997)

Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels (2021)

Andrew Larson, Eden Prairie (2010, 2011)

Receivers:

Andre McDonald, Hopkins (2010, 2011)

Brandon Robinson, Breck (2003)

Matt Wegge, Tartan (1994, 1995)

Tight Ends:

John Carlson, Litchfield (2002)

Ben Joppru, Minnetonka (1997)

Athlete/Specialist:

RaJa Nelson, Lakeville North (2018, 2019)

Offensive Line:

Ben Hamilton, Wayzata (1995)

Scott Horvath, Eastview (2005, 2006)

Ryan Wynn, Maple Grove (2006)

Matt Carufel, Cretin-Derham Hall (2005)

Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South (2019, 2020)

Kicker:

Sam Buckman, Minnetonka (2004)

Grant Ryerse, East Ridge (2015, 2016)

Mike Chalberg, Forest Lake (1990)

Punter:

Hunter Dustman, St. Francis (2018)

Defensive Line:

Jashon Cornell, Cretin-Derham Hall (2013)

Matt Garin, Eastview (2008)

Derreck Robinson, DeLaSalle (1999)

Tony Brinkhaus, Jefferson (2002)

Jamahl Johnson, Prior Lake (2014, 2015)

Linebackers:

Greg Menard, Lakeville North (2013)

Bryce McNaul, Eden Prairie (2006)

Todd Wolkow, Lakeville (1989)

Maxx Williams, Waconia (2010, 2011)

Joe Dziedic, Mpls Edison (1989)

Defensive backs:

Charles Webb, Minnetonka (2010, 2011)

Ben Mezzenga, Totino-Grace (2013, 2014)

Adam Gerlach, Hastings (1998, 1999)

Sean Lumpkin, Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1987)

Adam Larson, Eastview (1998, 1999)

Kim Royston, Cretin-Derham Hall (2005)

Garrett Smagaard, Eden Prairie (1999, 2000)