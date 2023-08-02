40 years? Randy Shaver kicks off 4th decade of the Prep Sports Extra

The photoshoot with some of the metro's top football players has become the first snap in what is ALWAYS an eventful season of high school action.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Few people do any one thing for four decades.

But 2023 marks the 40th season for KARE 11's Randy Shaver and the Prep Sports Extra.

Randy kicked off this big anniversary season with the annual “PSE Promo shoot” Wednesday. He and producer/photojournalist (and football fanatic) Craig Norkus invited ten of the metro's top football players to shoot still pictures and a commercial spot that will air throughout the 2023 fall prep season.

Some dates to remember: Randy and Craig will tape their prep preview show on Aug. 16. As part of the show, Randy will unveil his 2023 preseason All-Metro team. The regular season for the Prep Sports Extra kicks off Aug. 31 and runs through the Prep Bowl championships.

Who's in the picture?

Back row (left to right): Jide Abasiri (Prior Lake), Max Mogelson (Two Rivers), Sam Macy (Chanhassen), Wyatt Gilmore (Rogers), Trent Page (SMB), Antonio Menard (Lakeville North).

Front Row (Left to right): Zashon Rich (Minneapolis North), Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (Coon Rapids), Craig Norkus (Spotlight Producer), Randy Shaver, Maxwell Woods (Chanhassen), Simon Seidl (Hill-Murray).

