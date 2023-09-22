x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Ada-Borup-West 18, Polk County West 12

Adrian 19, Murray County Central 15

Alexandria 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Andover 63, Elk River 56

Apple Valley 54, Tartan 5

BOLD 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 27

Barnesville 56, Hawley 6

Barnum 27, Braham 26

Becker 45, Willmar 14

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22

Bemidji 43, St. Cloud Tech 35

Benson 33, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Blaine 48, Osseo 7

Brainerd 28, Moorhead 20

Brandon-Evansville 6, Hancock 0

Breck 21, Concordia Academy 10

Breckenridge 49, Pine River-Backus 12

Buffalo 33, Eastview 18

Burnsville 41, Hopkins 20

Byron 61, Austin 7

Centennial 19, St. Michael-Albertville 6

Central 42, Randolph 7

Chanhassen 20, Waconia 13

Cherry 80, Cook County 6

Chisago Lakes 61, Big Lake 46

Chisholm 20, Ely 12

Cloquet 38, Rock Ridge 12

Columbia Heights 35, Twin Cities Academy 0

Coon Rapids 41, Champlin Park 34

Cromwell 76, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

Dassel-Cokato 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Dawson-Boyd 26, Yellow Medicine East 12

Deer River 21, Mille Lacs Co-op 0

Detroit Lakes 43, Thief River Falls 24

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, MACA 7

Duluth Denfeld 27, Duluth East 14

Eden Prairie 42, Shakopee 28

Esko 60, Pequot Lakes 0

Fairmont 21, St. Peter 0

Fergus Falls 17, East Grand Forks 14

Fertile-Beltrami 57, Win-E-Mac 0

Fillmore Central 12, Rushford-Peterson 6

Foley 33, St. Cloud Apollo 7

Forest Lake 28, White Bear Lake 10

Fosston 34, Clearbrook-Gonvick 12

Frazee 35, Warroad 0

Fridley 27, St. Anthony 21

Goodhue 35, Blooming Prairie 7

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6

Hermantown 31, Grand Rapids 14

Hibbing 20, Pine City 0

Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit

Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Hayfield 0

Lake City 21, Pine Island 10

LeRoy-Ostrander 24, Southland 21

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 18

Littlefork-Big Falls 68, North Woods 6

Luverne 22, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 56, Bagley 13

Mankato West 31, Chaska 7

Maple Grove 42, Anoka 19

Maple River 7, Blue Earth Area 6

Marshall 45, Tri-City United 0

Martin County West 12, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Minneapolis Henry 46, Minneapolis Edison 0

Minneapolis North 52, DeLaSalle 0

Minneapolis Washburn 7, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Minneota 28, Canby 6

Minnetonka 17, Prior Lake 16

Minnewaska 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12

Monticello 14, Irondale 13

Moose Lake/Willow River 34, Mesabi East 16

Mound Westonka 37, Providence Academy 35

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Nevis 56, Bertha-Hewitt 18

New Prague 45, Rochester Century 6

New Ulm Cathedral 22, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 19

North Branch 40, Mora 14

Northern Freeze 28, BGMR 8

Orono 42, Delano 21

Ottertail Central 54, Rothsay 0

Owatonna 26, Northfield 21

Park (Cottage Grove) 28, Roseville 7

Park Christian 34, NCEUH 14

Park Rapids 33, Roseau 0

Parkers Prairie 22, Wadena-Deer Creek 8

Pelican Rapids 54, Crookston 6

Perham 28, Little Falls 14

Princeton 48, Zimmerman 0

Red Lake County 42, Menahga 6

Redwood Valley 24, Pipestone 21

Richfield 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Rochester Lourdes 31, La Crescent 13

Rockford 27, Montevideo 12

Rocori 11, Hutchinson 0

Rogers 26, Spring Lake Park 13

Sauk Centre 44, Melrose 6

Sauk Rapids-Rice 16, St. Francis 7

Sebeka def. Laporte, forfeit

Sleepy Eye 27, St. James Area 0

Springfield 53, Wabasso 20

St. Agnes 33, Holy Family Catholic 14

St. Charles 27, Dover-Eyota 25

St. Paul Central 43, St. Paul Johnson 25

St. Thomas Academy 42, Mahtomedi 14

Stephen-Argyle 6, Kittson County Central 0

Stillwater 21, Mounds View 17

Totino-Grace 35, Benilde-St Margaret's 19

Two Harbors 47, Proctor 8

Two Rivers 33, Bloomington Kennedy 13

Underwood 35, Hillcrest Lutheran 21

United South Central 29, Medford 0

Upsala/Swanville 35, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14

Verndale 56, Hill City/Northland 34

Waseca 42, Belle Plaine 8

Watertown-Mayer 40, Spectrum 6

Wayzata 24, Edina 21

Winona Cotter 22, Wabasha-Kellogg 14

Woodbury 27, East Ridge 18

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21, Red Wing 17

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

Before You Leave, Check This Out