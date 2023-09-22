Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Ada-Borup-West 18, Polk County West 12
Adrian 19, Murray County Central 15
Alexandria 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Andover 63, Elk River 56
Apple Valley 54, Tartan 5
BOLD 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 27
Barnesville 56, Hawley 6
Barnum 27, Braham 26
Becker 45, Willmar 14
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22
Bemidji 43, St. Cloud Tech 35
Benson 33, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Blaine 48, Osseo 7
Brainerd 28, Moorhead 20
Brandon-Evansville 6, Hancock 0
Breck 21, Concordia Academy 10
Breckenridge 49, Pine River-Backus 12
Buffalo 33, Eastview 18
Burnsville 41, Hopkins 20
Byron 61, Austin 7
Centennial 19, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Central 42, Randolph 7
Chanhassen 20, Waconia 13
Cherry 80, Cook County 6
Chisago Lakes 61, Big Lake 46
Chisholm 20, Ely 12
Cloquet 38, Rock Ridge 12
Columbia Heights 35, Twin Cities Academy 0
Coon Rapids 41, Champlin Park 34
Cromwell 76, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
Dassel-Cokato 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Dawson-Boyd 26, Yellow Medicine East 12
Deer River 21, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Detroit Lakes 43, Thief River Falls 24
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, MACA 7
Duluth Denfeld 27, Duluth East 14
Eden Prairie 42, Shakopee 28
Esko 60, Pequot Lakes 0
Fairmont 21, St. Peter 0
Fergus Falls 17, East Grand Forks 14
Fertile-Beltrami 57, Win-E-Mac 0
Fillmore Central 12, Rushford-Peterson 6
Foley 33, St. Cloud Apollo 7
Forest Lake 28, White Bear Lake 10
Fosston 34, Clearbrook-Gonvick 12
Frazee 35, Warroad 0
Fridley 27, St. Anthony 21
Goodhue 35, Blooming Prairie 7
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6
Hermantown 31, Grand Rapids 14
Hibbing 20, Pine City 0
Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit
Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Hayfield 0
Lake City 21, Pine Island 10
LeRoy-Ostrander 24, Southland 21
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 18
Littlefork-Big Falls 68, North Woods 6
Luverne 22, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
Mahnomen/Waubun 56, Bagley 13
Mankato West 31, Chaska 7
Maple Grove 42, Anoka 19
Maple River 7, Blue Earth Area 6
Marshall 45, Tri-City United 0
Martin County West 12, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Minneapolis Henry 46, Minneapolis Edison 0
Minneapolis North 52, DeLaSalle 0
Minneapolis Washburn 7, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Minneota 28, Canby 6
Minnetonka 17, Prior Lake 16
Minnewaska 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12
Monticello 14, Irondale 13
Moose Lake/Willow River 34, Mesabi East 16
Mound Westonka 37, Providence Academy 35
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Nevis 56, Bertha-Hewitt 18
New Prague 45, Rochester Century 6
New Ulm Cathedral 22, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 19
North Branch 40, Mora 14
Northern Freeze 28, BGMR 8
Orono 42, Delano 21
Ottertail Central 54, Rothsay 0
Owatonna 26, Northfield 21
Park (Cottage Grove) 28, Roseville 7
Park Christian 34, NCEUH 14
Park Rapids 33, Roseau 0
Parkers Prairie 22, Wadena-Deer Creek 8
Pelican Rapids 54, Crookston 6
Perham 28, Little Falls 14
Princeton 48, Zimmerman 0
Red Lake County 42, Menahga 6
Redwood Valley 24, Pipestone 21
Richfield 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Rochester Lourdes 31, La Crescent 13
Rockford 27, Montevideo 12
Rocori 11, Hutchinson 0
Rogers 26, Spring Lake Park 13
Sauk Centre 44, Melrose 6
Sauk Rapids-Rice 16, St. Francis 7
Sebeka def. Laporte, forfeit
Sleepy Eye 27, St. James Area 0
Springfield 53, Wabasso 20
St. Agnes 33, Holy Family Catholic 14
St. Charles 27, Dover-Eyota 25
St. Paul Central 43, St. Paul Johnson 25
St. Thomas Academy 42, Mahtomedi 14
Stephen-Argyle 6, Kittson County Central 0
Stillwater 21, Mounds View 17
Totino-Grace 35, Benilde-St Margaret's 19
Two Harbors 47, Proctor 8
Two Rivers 33, Bloomington Kennedy 13
Underwood 35, Hillcrest Lutheran 21
United South Central 29, Medford 0
Upsala/Swanville 35, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14
Verndale 56, Hill City/Northland 34
Waseca 42, Belle Plaine 8
Watertown-Mayer 40, Spectrum 6
Wayzata 24, Edina 21
Winona Cotter 22, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Woodbury 27, East Ridge 18
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21, Red Wing 17
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist: