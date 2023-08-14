Tackle Cancer 2023 games set to raise money for cancer research

For more than a decade the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) has teamed up with The Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund to raise millions.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Taking in the pomp and excitement of a high school football game is a fantastic way to spend a crisp fall evening.

Even better, if you can help turn back a relentless opponent.

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) has released a packed slate of games for its 2023 Tackle Cancer campaign. Over the past 11 years, the effort has raised nearly $3 million, funds raised to support the cancer community through donations to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund.

Each week of the football season participating high school and college teams across the state choose a home game (or multiple games) in September and October and promote them as “Tackle Cancer” games. Donations are collected at the gate before the game or in the stands during halftime. During the fall of 2022 more than $473,000 was collected and designated for the fight against cancer, and this year MFCA has set the bar higher, shooting for a cool $500,000.

For more on the Tackle Cancer campaign, where the funds go or how to get your school involved, check out the MFCA website.

Here are the Tackle Cancer games already scheduled for 2023. The list will be updated in the coming weeks.

Thursday, Aug. 31:

Minnewaska Area (Morris Area)

Minnesota Valley Lutheran (Sibley East)

Two Rivers (Mpls Southwest)

Friday, Sept. 1:

Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Caledonia)

Hayfield (Fillmore Central)

Saturday, Sept. 2:

University St. Thomas (Black Hills State)

Friday, Sept. 8:

Orono (Big Lake)

Thursday, Sept. 14:

Armstrong (Cooper)

Friday, Sept. 15:

Bethlehem Academy (Fillmore Central)

Madelia (Renville County West)

Rockford (Howard Lake-Waverly)

Tartan (Jefferson)

Cretin-DH vs St. Thomas Academy @ TCO (JOINT GAME)

Waconia (Mankato West)

Eagan (Rosemount)

Mound Westonka (Big Lake)

Lakeville North (Lakeville South)

Thief River Falls (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton)

Thursday, Sept. 21:

Lakeville South (Eagan)

Friday, Sept. 22:

St. Michael-Albertville (Centennial)

Fillmore Central (Rushford-Peterson)

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (Hancock)

Washburn (TBA)

Zimmerman (Princeton)

Saturday, Sept. 23:

Crown College (Austin College)

Friday, Sept. 29:

Centennial (Osseo)

Randolph (Cleveland)

BOLD (Dawson-Boyd)

White Bear Lake (East Ridge)

Stillwater (Forest Lake)

Cambridge-Isanti (St. Francis)

Kasson-Mantorville (Winona)

Chisago Lakes (?)

Friday, Oct. 6:

Edina (Shakopee)

Sauk Rapids-Rice (Cambridge-Isanti)

Farmington (Eagan)

Becker (Rocori)

Underwood (Hancock)

GFW (Randolph)

Forest Lake (Woodbury)

Spring Lake Park (Irondale)

Friday, Oct. 13:

Chanhassen (Chaska)

Richfield (Hill-Murray)

Hutchinson (Princeton)

Wednesday, Oct.18:

Breck (Watertown-Mayer)

Fairmont (New Ulm)

Sartell (Park Center)

Stewartville (Rochester Lourdes)

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Buffalo (Prior Lake)

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: