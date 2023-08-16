Randy Shaver names 2023 Preseason All-Metro Football Team

Kicking off his 40th season of the KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra, Randy personally consulted with nearly every coach in the metro to compile the "Best Of" list.

Summer is beginning to breathe its last, a major bummer for many across Minnesota.

But not Randy Shaver. The approach of fall means one thing... Prep Football. Expectations always run high as a new season approaches for high school programs across Minnesota. Returning building block players and young arriving talent blend with the goal of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2023 Prep Bowl Championships.

2023 marks Randy's 40th year of producing and hosting The Prep Sports Extra, the show high school football fans have come to rely on for scores, highlights, and heartfelt stories about young athletes, their coaches and what makes them all tick.

The Preseason All-Metro Football Team marks the official kickoff of the Prep Sports Extra. To compile this annual "Best Of" list, Randy personally talks with nearly every head football coach across the metro, considers what opposing coaches have to say about these athletes, weighs college commitments and crunches stats from the previous year.

A reminder - Randy and producer/photographer/football fanatic Craig Norkus will tape a weekly KARE 11 Prep Preview show that will stream live on YouTube Wednesday afternoons beginning Aug. 16. The two will dissect the biggest matchups of the week, talk about emerging players and engage in plenty of unexpected shenanigans.

The KARE 11 Prep Sports Extra kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31.

With no further adieu, here is the 2023 Preseason All-Metro Football Team.

Quarterbacks:

Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge, Sr.

Milos Spasojevic, Minnetonka, Sr.

Runningbacks:

Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen, Jr.

Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy, Sr.

Logan Bunker, Elk River, Sr.

Receivers:

Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, Coon Rapids, Sr.

Tyler Nystrom, Mounds View, Sr.

Meyer Swinney, Edina, Jr.

Athlete:

Simon Seidl, Hill-Murray, Sr.

Quentin Cobb-Butler, Woodbury, Sr.

Offensive Line:

Emerson Mandell, Irondale, Sr.

Aiden Horel, Prior Lake, Sr.

Will Sather, Eden Prairie, Sr.

Kene Anene, East Ridge, Sr.

Wyatt Bell, Rogers, Sr.

Defensive Line:

Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, Sr.

Jide Abarsiri, Prior Lake, Sr.

Max Mogelson, Two Rivers, Sr.

Trent Page, SMB Wolfpack, Sr.

Abu Tarawallie, Providence Academy, Jr.

Linebackers:

Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, Sr.

Sam Lacy, Chanhassen, Sr.

Antonio Menard, Lakeville North, Sr.

Langden College, Armstrong, Sr.

Defensive Backs:

Tyler Smith, Chanhassen, Sr.

Zashon Rich, Mpls North, Sr.

Will Washington, Apple Valley, Sr.

Will Quick, Centennial, Sr.

Tate McDonald, Waconia, Sr.

Kicker:

Luke Ryerse, East Ridge, Jr.

