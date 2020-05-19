x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Highlights from Home - Day 44

We've got plenty of hooplah in tonight's edition of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The latest episode of "Highlights from Home" is brought to us by KARE 11 viewers that are providing outstanding content during the coronavirus pandemic.

There's a few flips by a gymnast, a soccer trick shot and a big splash at the end of the segment!

Remember to email your magnificent sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

RELATED: Highlights from Home: Day 43

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 42

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 41

RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 40