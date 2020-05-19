Highlights from Home - Day 44

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The latest episode of "Highlights from Home" is brought to us by KARE 11 viewers that are providing outstanding content during the coronavirus pandemic.
There's a few flips by a gymnast, a soccer trick shot and a big splash at the end of the segment!
Remember to email your magnificent sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.
RELATED: Highlights from Home: Day 43
RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 42
RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 41
RELATED: Highlights from Home - Day 40