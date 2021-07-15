Hitting The Trails: Sakatah Lake State Park

We spent a little time paddling on upper Sakatah Lake which has amazing views and is home to a rookery.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — This week on "Hitting The Trails," we ventured south to Sakatah Lake State Park in Waterville.

"This state park is really awesome for the big woods. We're in the transition zone in the state of Minnesota and lots of our trails have these archways of foliage around them ," said DNR Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers.

We spent a little time paddling on upper Sakatah Lake which has amazing views and is home to a rookery.

"You look out onto the lake and you'll see cormorants. These are hundreds of striking black birds. They form these huge colonies and the reason that anglers don't care for them is that they eat a lot of fish," said Rivers.

There's easy access inside the park to the 40-mile Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail which runs from Faribault to Mankato..

The rolling countryside offers recreation users a chance to really enjoy the scenery!

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.