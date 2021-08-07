Hitting The Trails: Root River State Trail

The 42-mile trail is one of the most popular in Minnesota.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We're stepping outside this week on "Hitting The Trails" and venturing out on the Root River State Trail.

The 42-mile trail runs from Fountain to Houston, and was built 30 years ago on a former railroad track.

"It's a multi-use trail that you can bike, walk, rollerblade, walk your dog or do anything," said DNR Parks and Trails Director Erika Rivers.

One of the unique features of the trail as it winds through the bluffs of southeastern Minnesota are the communities that can be visited along the way, including Lanesboro.

"All of these cute little towns along the trail that make it a great place to ride from place to place as they're about five miles apart. A lot of areas have sprung up around the trails so do a lot to promote bike and trail recreation in the areas," said Rivers.

When you're out riding on the Root River State Trail, don't worry if you get a flat because almost all of the trailheads have a bike repair station where people can do minor repairs.

Cost of admission to Minnesota state parks is $7 daily or $35 for a year pass.