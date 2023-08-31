Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins to compete in 2024 American Birkebeiner

The Birkie is the largest cross-country skiing event in North America.

MINNEAPOLIS — Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins will not only be attending the 50th running of the American Birkebeiner in February, she'll be competing in it.

The Minnesota native announced she'll be part of the field during a campaign kickoff event last week in Minneapolis.

"Growing up in Minnesota, every winter my family would look forward to Birkie weekend as a winter highlight where we could challenge ourselves and enjoy an exciting day of racing," Diggins said in a video conference during the kickoff event at Surly Brewing Co. "I’ve always wanted to race the American Birkebeiner, and this year presents a unique window of opportunity that I’m very excited about embracing in between World Cup events. I’m very excited to be part of the 50th anniversary of such an iconic and exciting event, and to join the awesome ski community in this race."

The Birkie is the largest cross-country skiing event in North America. It features thousands of skiers annually and attracts tens of thousands of spectators throughout the week. The two main races — the 50-kilometer skate and the 55-kilometer classic — begin in Cable, Wisconsin the end in Hayward, Wisconsin. Growing up, Diggins won the Kortelopet Classic, a 29-kilometer race held during Birkie week, in 2008 and 2009.

The main Birkie 2024 races will be held Feb. 24 just days after the Loppet Cup, which will be held at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

"Jessie Diggins embodies the spirit of the American Birkebeiner, and her decision to announce her participation during our kickoff event brings both historical significance and an exciting energy to our 50th anniversary celebration," said Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, in a press release.

