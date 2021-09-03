Kahkonen gets 1st shutout as Wild beat Golden Knights 2-0

The 24-year-old native of Finland won his seventh consecutive start, a franchise rookie goalie record.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-0 victory over Vegas.

That stopped the Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak.

Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, a franchise rookie goalie record. The 24-year-old native of Finland has allowed only 10 goals over his seven-game streak. Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin scored for the Wild.