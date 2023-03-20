Insiders say Towns to return to Timberwolves lineup Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves, in the midst of a fight for their playoff lives, will reportedly get a serious shot in the arm with the return of a big man who is arguably their franchise player.
Center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be in the lineup Wednesday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks barring a setback in warmups, according to reports from NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski.
His return is not a slam dunk: In their most recent status report released at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Timberwolves still have Towns listed as "questionable" to play for tonight's game.
Towns has missed the past 51 games with a calf injury, as the remade Timberwolves have tried to find their game without him. The club is currently 9th in the Western Conference and would qualify for a play-in playoff game, but is on a skid while winning just two of its last five contests.
In the 21 contests he has played during the 2022-23 season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
The injury to Towns' calf has been the source of reported friction between the big man and Timberwolves management. Initially it was described as a short-term, milder strain that would only keep him out four to six weeks, but Towns recently told The Athletic that was never the timeline he and the Timberwolves discussed after doctors diagnosed his injury. A setback in January forced him to start the rehab process all over again, and Towns says he began to get the impression fans thought he wasn't trying 100% to get back on the court.
“I wish we communicated a little better so the fans didn’t have a false narrative that I was the one holding off,” Towns told The Athletic. “I’ve never in all my years have I done anything remotely close to that. I want fans to know that.”
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: