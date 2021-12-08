Twins Winter Caravan returns as part of winter fan experiences

Fan experiences kick off this weekend, Dec. 10-12, in Excelsior and Moorhead, and continue through Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced their annual Winter Caravan is coming back next year after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the event in 2021.

The announcement comes as part of a longer list of winter fan experiences that were unveiled Wednesday. The Twins note that TwinsFest will continue to be postponed due to COVID-related safety concerns and the Major League Baseball lockout.

"While we cannot wait to welcome Twins fans back to Target Field in 2022, we are thrilled to continue delivering our region with magic moments this winter,” said club President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “These fun, unique experiences promise to bring the joy of Twins baseball to fans of all ages in the coming weeks.”

Fan experiences kick off this weekend, Dec. 10-12, in Excelsior and Moorhead, and continue through Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Among them include Twins Baseball at The Northern Express; 16th annual Minnesota Twins Holiday Week of Giving; offseason training camps; exclusive experiences for season ticket holders; and the Twins Caravan, which will be held Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.