Minnesota Vixen lose 32-12 in championship game to Boston Renegades

The Vixen couldn't exact revenge or win the franchise's first league championship against the Renegades on Sunday in the WFA PRO National Championship.

MINNEAPOLIS — The longest-running women's football team in the country will have to wait another season to claim the franchise's first-ever national title after the Minnesota Vixen fell to the Boston Renegades 32-12 in the Women's Football Alliance PRO National Championship on Sunday.

At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the Renegades showed why they are the best team in women's football. According to the Boston Globe's game recap, after taking a 7-0 lead at the start of the first quarter and a 20-0 lead at halftime, Boston's defense kept the Vixen off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter when rookie quarterback Erin Kelley threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to get Minnesota's first points of the game.

Boston responded with a rushing touchdown of their own, and Minnesota wasn't able to put together another scoring drive until the final minutes of the game to make the score 32-12.

With Sunday's win, the Boston Renegades (9-0) continue to be the cream of the crop in the WFA and women's professional football at large with seven championships in franchise history and four straight, according to the Boston Globe. The Renegades' NFL counterpart, the New England Patriots, have only six Super Bowl wins in franchise history and never won any of them back-to-back. Boston has also won 31-straight games.

SEVEN!



Congratulations on yet another national title, @GoRenegades 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ldAfbRmbrU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 10, 2022

This year's WFA PRO National Championship, which was nationally televised on ESPN2, was a rematch of last season's championship game when the Renegades beat the Vixen 42-26.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes will now look to the Minnesota Aurora FC, which finished its inaugural season undefeated, for the next opportunity to bring a national championship to the state.

For now, the Vixen will have to wait another year for their next chance at the team's first-ever league championship, and the team will likely spend the long off-season recovering, training and saving up for next season, which can cost players thousands of dollars to play.

For more information about the team's Adopt-a-Vixen program, which helps support individual players with their costs to play, click or tap here.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: