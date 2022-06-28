Guardians end skid, rally past Twins in day-night DH opener 3-2

The division rivals are playing five times in four days during a stretch in which they'll meet eight times in 10 days.

CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, snapping the Guardians' five-game losing streak.

Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.

Cleveland's shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle to give the Guardians a major lift. Rosario went 3 for 4 and has five three-hit games in June.

Carlos Correa's homer leading off the eighth had given the Twins a 2-1 lead. Correa connected on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Sam Hentges (2-0), driving his ninth homer — and fourth in five games against Cleveland this season — just over the railing in left field.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 18th save in 20 tries.

Gilberto Celestino had an RBI triple in the seventh for the Twins, blanked on three hits over the first six innings by Guardians starter Zach Plesac.

Minnesota starter Devin Smeltzer was equally effective, holding the Guardians to just one run and striking out nine in six innings.

Cleveland's run off Smeltzer was a gift. With Rosario on first with a single, Franmil Reyes’ high pop landed inside the line in front of right fielder Max Kepler, who either lost it in the sun or never saw it off the bat.

